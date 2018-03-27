Stifel (SF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Stifel (NYSE:SF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SF. Wells Fargo upgraded Stifel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Instinet upgraded Stifel from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nomura upgraded Stifel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stifel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs upgraded Stifel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.20.

Stifel (SF) opened at $58.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,076.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67. Stifel has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $68.76.

Stifel (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $804.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.44 million. Stifel had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Stifel will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Stifel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Stifel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.43%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ben A. Plotkin sold 9,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $570,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stifel by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,263,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,628,000 after buying an additional 206,402 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Stifel by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,061,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,684,000 after buying an additional 257,689 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Stifel by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,949,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,100,000 after buying an additional 208,013 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Stifel by 1,010.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,373,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,418,000 after buying an additional 1,249,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Stifel by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,265,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,395,000 after buying an additional 89,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel

Stifel Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. Its principal subsidiary is Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, a retail and institutional wealth management and investment banking firm. It operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment consists of the Private Client Group and Stifel Bank businesses.

