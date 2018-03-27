Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,101 Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Monro Muffler Brake by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,290,061 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $187,369,000 after buying an additional 394,585 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro Muffler Brake in the 4th quarter valued at $12,802,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monro Muffler Brake by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,375,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,082,000 after purchasing an additional 181,405 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monro Muffler Brake by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,070,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,920,000 after purchasing an additional 172,064 shares during the period. Finally, Pivot Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monro Muffler Brake by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pivot Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 356,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,993,000 after purchasing an additional 133,100 shares during the period.

Get Monro Muffler Brake alerts:

In other Monro Muffler Brake news, insider Maureen Mulholland sold 3,000 shares of Monro Muffler Brake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Mccluski sold 10,000 shares of Monro Muffler Brake stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $555,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Monro Muffler Brake from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro Muffler Brake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Monro Muffler Brake in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro Muffler Brake in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Monro Muffler Brake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Monro Muffler Brake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.14.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $53.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,679.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. Monro Muffler Brake has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $64.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $285.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.94 million. Monro Muffler Brake had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. analysts expect that Monro Muffler Brake will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. Monro Muffler Brake’s payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

WARNING: “Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,101 Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/stone-ridge-asset-management-llc-buys-shares-of-15101-monro-inc-mnro-updated.html.

Monro Muffler Brake Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Muffler Brake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro Muffler Brake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.