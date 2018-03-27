Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,948 Kadant (KAI)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kadant (NYSE:KAI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Kadant as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 264.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the third quarter valued at about $302,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the third quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kadant (NYSE KAI) opened at $99.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kadant has a 52 week low of $56.15 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The company has a market cap of $1,123.20, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.36.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Kadant had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $149.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.50 million. research analysts forecast that Kadant will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 11th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

In other Kadant news, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.62, for a total transaction of $697,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,134.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sandra L. Lambert sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $258,662.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,773,468 over the last 90 days. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on KAI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc is a supplier of equipment and components used in process industries. In addition, the Company manufactures granules made from papermaking by-products. Its segments include Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Company has a customer base, which includes paper and oriented strand board (OSB) manufacturers.

