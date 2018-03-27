Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 146,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 30,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 67,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,036,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MHK stock opened at $234.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $17,160.28, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.37. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $223.84 and a 12-month high of $286.85.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Henry Runge III bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $250.87 per share, with a total value of $125,435.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,781.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 911 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $214,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,595 shares of company stock valued at $8,603,365 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $306.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Longbow Research raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.07.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

