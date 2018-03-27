Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Invests $875,000 in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 69,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Crocs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 12.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

CROX stock opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company has a market cap of $1,060.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.55.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Crocs had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $199.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $431.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CROX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Pivotal Research set a $13.00 target price on shares of Crocs and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $12.00 target price on shares of Crocs and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Crocs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. The Company’s segments include Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe. Its products include footwear and accessories that utilize its closed-cell resin, called Croslite, as well as casual lifestyle footwear that use a range of materials.

