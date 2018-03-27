Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Takes Position in The Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Timken by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,734,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,869,000 after purchasing an additional 183,777 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in The Timken by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,405,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,221,000 after purchasing an additional 88,955 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in The Timken by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,995,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,889,000 after purchasing an additional 25,770 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP raised its stake in The Timken by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 1,156,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,855,000 after purchasing an additional 731,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in The Timken by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 945,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,477,000 after purchasing an additional 509,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The Timken alerts:

TKR stock opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. The Timken Co has a one year low of $41.78 and a one year high of $55.65. The stock has a market cap of $3,442.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The Timken had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that The Timken Co will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. The Timken’s payout ratio is 42.02%.

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $151,152.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,415.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard G. Kyle sold 3,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $144,146.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TKR shares. Longbow Research upgraded shares of The Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of The Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of The Timken from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Takes Position in The Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/stone-ridge-asset-management-llc-takes-909000-position-in-the-timken-co-tkr-updated.html.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes, and related products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, lubrication devices, and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches and brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.