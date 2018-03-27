Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 34.6% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 354,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,474,000 after acquiring an additional 91,074 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after buying an additional 12,476 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 10,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $109.62. 309,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,421. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $133.49. The firm has a market cap of $21,826.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.65%.

In related news, insider Bryan C. Hanson purchased 25,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,001,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 20,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,774.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.63.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants, and related surgical products.

