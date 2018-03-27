Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Reduced by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 1.6% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Stryker by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,005 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 44,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 25,790 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,510. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $129.82 and a 12-month high of $170.00. The firm has a market cap of $59,032.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.84, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 70.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price (up from $161.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Leerink Swann raised their price objective on Stryker from $177.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Stryker to a “market perform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.76.

In other Stryker news, insider David Floyd sold 55,119 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $9,181,723.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin Lobo sold 39,808 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $6,484,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,386 shares of company stock worth $23,472,005 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

