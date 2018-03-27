Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Has $17.40 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,767 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $17,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ffcm LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 12,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $550,156.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,112.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 14,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $625,734.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,986 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,422 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nomura upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.11 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.21.

CSCO stock opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204,359.11, a PE ratio of -137.69, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $46.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. Cisco Systems had a positive return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -362.50%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/sumitomo-mitsui-asset-management-company-ltd-has-17-40-million-stake-in-cisco-systems-inc-csco.html.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.