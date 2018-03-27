Summit Materials (SUM) & Its Peers Critical Contrast

Summit Materials (NYSE: SUM) is one of 82 publicly-traded companies in the “BUILDING PRODS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Summit Materials to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Summit Materials and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Materials 0 2 9 0 2.82 Summit Materials Competitors 425 1955 2234 97 2.43

Summit Materials currently has a consensus target price of $33.28, indicating a potential upside of 10.85%. As a group, “BUILDING PRODS” companies have a potential upside of 13.64%. Given Summit Materials’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Summit Materials has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Summit Materials has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Materials’ competitors have a beta of 1.30, suggesting that their average share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Materials and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Materials 6.19% 11.51% 3.79% Summit Materials Competitors 5.14% 38.42% 5.14%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Summit Materials and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Materials $1.93 billion $125.80 million 28.57 Summit Materials Competitors $3.38 billion $212.40 million 3.45

Summit Materials’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Summit Materials. Summit Materials is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.6% of shares of all “BUILDING PRODS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Summit Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of shares of all “BUILDING PRODS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Summit Materials competitors beat Summit Materials on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc. is a construction materials company. The Company operates through three segments: West, East and Cement. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had operations in 21 states in the United States and in British Columbia, Canada. The Company’s materials include aggregates, which it supplies across the United States, and in British Columbia, Canada, and cement, which it supplies along the Mississippi River from Minneapolis to New Orleans. Within its markets, it offers construction materials and related downstream products through its vertical integration. In addition to supplying of aggregates to its customers, the Company also uses its materials internally to produce ready-mix concrete and asphalt paving mix. Its construction materials operations consists of aggregates production, including crushed stone and construction sand and gravel, cement and ready-mixed concrete production, and asphalt paving mix production.

