SunPower (SPWR) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPWR. Bank of America began coverage on SunPower in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

Shares of SPWR stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $7.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,236,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,754. SunPower has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05. The company has a market cap of $1,083.03, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.70.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.34. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 45.47%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. SunPower’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at $885,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at $1,967,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SunPower by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,237,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,864,000 after purchasing an additional 464,072 shares during the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

