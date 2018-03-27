Sunrun (RUN) & Its Peers Financial Analysis

Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) is one of 56 publicly-traded companies in the “ENERGY-ALT SRCS” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Sunrun to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sunrun and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrun 23.51% 8.54% 2.56% Sunrun Competitors -180.63% -61.30% -10.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.9% of Sunrun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of shares of all “ENERGY-ALT SRCS” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.1% of Sunrun shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of shares of all “ENERGY-ALT SRCS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Sunrun has a beta of -0.55, indicating that its share price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunrun’s peers have a beta of 1.37, indicating that their average share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sunrun and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrun 0 0 7 0 3.00 Sunrun Competitors 420 1108 1374 81 2.37

Sunrun presently has a consensus price target of $10.14, suggesting a potential upside of 15.39%. As a group, “ENERGY-ALT SRCS” companies have a potential upside of 14.88%. Given Sunrun’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sunrun is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sunrun and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrun $529.70 million $124.52 million 7.71 Sunrun Competitors $903.41 million $7.36 million 1.73

Sunrun’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Sunrun. Sunrun is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sunrun beats its peers on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc. is engaged in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems (Projects) in the United States. The Company is engaged in providing solar energy services and products to its customers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems in the United States, with approximately 134,000 customers across 16 states, as well as the District of Columbia. The Company sells to homeowners over the phone, in the field through canvassing and in-home sales and through retail sales channels through its strategic partners. The solar service offerings are provided through its lease and power purchase agreements. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. It sells solar energy systems to homeowners, as well as related products, such as solar panels, inverters, racking systems and other solar-related equipment to resellers.

