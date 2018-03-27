Express, Inc. (EXPR) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Express in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Quintiliano now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Express had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $693.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $10.00 price target on shares of Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Express from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of Express stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.31. 1,154,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689,295. Express has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $543.78, a P/E ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Express declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPR. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Express by 29.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Express by 59.1% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new position in shares of Express in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Express, Inc is a specialty apparel and accessories retailer offering both women’s and men’s merchandise. The Company targets women and men between 20 and 30 years old. It offers an assortment of fashionable apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear and going-out occasions.

