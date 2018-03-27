SunTrust Banks Increases Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Price Target to $149.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) had its price objective raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $7.54 to $149.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.28% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

VAC stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.35. 21,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,883. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $95.27 and a 52 week high of $154.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3,545.02, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.40. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $481.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 2,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $377,501.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.06, for a total transaction of $187,616.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,287.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,128 shares of company stock worth $748,368. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAC. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $3,134,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,781,000. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,465,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,294,000. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 109,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,810,000 after buying an additional 49,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation focuses on vacation ownership, based on number of owners, number of resorts and revenues. The Company is an exclusive worldwide developer, marketer, seller and manager of vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club and Grand Residences by Marriott brands.

