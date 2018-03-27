Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect SunTrust Banks (STI) Stock Price

News articles about SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SunTrust Banks earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.1801821026189 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

STI stock traded down $1.73 on Tuesday, reaching $66.69. 2,597,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,382,018. SunTrust Banks has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $73.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $30,893.77, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that SunTrust Banks will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target (up from $71.00) on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SunTrust Banks from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Sunday, January 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SunTrust Banks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.61.

In other news, EVP Jerome T. Lienhard sold 29,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $508,037.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan S. Johnson sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $255,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,201.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,348 shares of company stock worth $1,289,757. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc is a provider of financial services. The Company’s principal subsidiary is SunTrust Bank (the Bank). The Company’s business segments include Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management, Wholesale Banking, Mortgage Banking and Corporate Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management segment consisted of three primary businesses: Consumer Banking, Consumer Lending and Private Wealth Management.

