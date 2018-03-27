Sunworks (SUNW) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Sunworks (NASDAQ: SUNW) is one of 56 public companies in the “ENERGY-ALT SRCS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Sunworks to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sunworks and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunworks -9.73% -37.92% -18.24% Sunworks Competitors -180.63% -61.30% -10.43%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sunworks and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sunworks $86.42 million -$9.38 million -2.73 Sunworks Competitors $903.41 million $7.36 million 1.71

Sunworks’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sunworks. Sunworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sunworks and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunworks 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sunworks Competitors 420 1110 1374 81 2.37

Sunworks currently has a consensus price target of $2.67, suggesting a potential upside of 164.03%. As a group, “ENERGY-ALT SRCS” companies have a potential upside of 15.89%. Given Sunworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sunworks is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Sunworks has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunworks’ peers have a beta of 1.37, meaning that their average share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.2% of Sunworks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of shares of all “ENERGY-ALT SRCS” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Sunworks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of shares of all “ENERGY-ALT SRCS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sunworks beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc. provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the United States. It also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects. In addition, the company offers various installation services, including design, system engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance services to its solar energy customers. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Roseville, California.

