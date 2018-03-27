Swarm City (SWT) Price Down 16% Over Last 7 Days

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. One Swarm City token can now be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00015456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swarm City has a market capitalization of $10.20 million and approximately $87,538.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swarm City has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007467 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002792 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00739031 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00015113 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012336 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00037990 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00147842 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00187144 BTC.

About Swarm City

Swarm City launched on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,151,259 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT.”

Swarm City Token Trading

Swarm City can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to purchase Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

