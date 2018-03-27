Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED is one of Hong Kong’s leading listed companies, with diversified interests in five operating divisions: Property, Aviation, Beverages, Marine Services and Trading & Industrial. The company’s operations are predominantly based in the Greater China region, where the Swire group has been established for over 130 years. Swire Pacific seeks to foster long-term, sustainable growth through active participation in management, underpinned by a strong financial base. “

Shares of Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Swire Pacific has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $10.59.

Swire Pacific Company Profile

Swire Pacific Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in investment of property, manufacturing and sale of beverage and the operation of airlines. Along with subsidiaries, it operates its business through five segments. The Property segment is engaged in the property investment, hotel investment and property trading.

