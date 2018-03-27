SwissBorg Hits Market Cap of $15.50 Million (CRYPTO:CHSB)

SwissBorg (CURRENCY:CHSB) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. SwissBorg has a market capitalization of $15.50 million and approximately $220,035.00 worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SwissBorg has traded down 20.6% against the dollar. One SwissBorg token can currently be bought for $0.0269 or 0.00000342 BTC on major exchanges including CoinFalcon, IDEX and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007282 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002706 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00704692 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00014991 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012741 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00037730 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00141951 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00183296 BTC.

About SwissBorg

SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 575,821,133 tokens. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SwissBorg is medium.com/swissborg. The official website for SwissBorg is swissborg.com.

Buying and Selling SwissBorg

SwissBorg can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, Livecoin and IDEX. It is not currently possible to buy SwissBorg directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwissBorg must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwissBorg using one of the exchanges listed above.

