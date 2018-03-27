SWS Partners Purchases New Holdings in Realty Income Co. (O)

SWS Partners bought a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.7% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 76,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 612,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,012,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth $212,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. 70.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Realty Income from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Realty Income to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley set a $56.00 price target on shares of Realty Income and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.08.

In other news, EVP Benjamin N. Fox sold 2,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $114,687.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,387.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

O stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $49.92. 303,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,620. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $14,021.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.22. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $62.31.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $298.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.53 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a apr 18 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2195 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous apr 18 dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 5.15%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 236.94%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing shareholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,000 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

