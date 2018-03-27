17,837 Shares in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (NYSEARCA:VWO) Acquired by SWS Partners

SWS Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 133.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 16,119 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 27.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 479,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,891,000 after buying an additional 103,990 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 133.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,186,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,379,000 after buying an additional 3,540,175 shares during the period. Filament LLC raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 0.4% during the third quarter. Filament LLC now owns 609,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 52.8% during the third quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 18,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $46.99. 4,313,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,648,408. Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd has a 1-year low of $39.26 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $70,720.00 and a P/E ratio of -6.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.0886 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 26th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.32%.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

