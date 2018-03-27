37,248 Shares in BCE Inc. (BCE) Acquired by SWS Partners

SWS Partners acquired a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 37,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000. BCE makes up approximately 1.3% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 360.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,320,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164,461 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in BCE by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,260,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,471,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,662,000 after purchasing an additional 689,362 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,801,000 after purchasing an additional 681,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,236,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,401,000 after purchasing an additional 646,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Desjardins downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.57. 268,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $38,081.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.14 and a 52 week high of $49.06.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 19.85%. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $175.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.601 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc is a communications company. The Company’s segments include Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. Its Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communications products and services to its residential, small and medium-sized business and large enterprise customers across Canada.

