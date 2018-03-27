Talend (TLND) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TLND. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Talend from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talend from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Talend from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Talend from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Get Talend alerts:

Shares of Talend (NASDAQ TLND) opened at $49.60 on Friday. Talend has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $52.10. The stock has a market cap of $1,414.03, a PE ratio of -45.93 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Talend had a negative net margin of 21.00% and a negative return on equity of 454.15%. The business had revenue of $41.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.40 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Talend will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Talend by 14,183.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,993,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,016 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Talend by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,016,000 after acquiring an additional 13,620 shares during the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Talend during the fourth quarter worth about $19,730,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Talend by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 451,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,929,000 after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Talend by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 296,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,124,000 after acquiring an additional 94,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Talend (TLND) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/talend-tlnd-receives-new-coverage-from-analysts-at-needham-company-llc.html.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.