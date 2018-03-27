Talend (TLND) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Talend from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Talend from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Talend from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

TLND stock traded down $1.39 on Tuesday, reaching $48.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,798. Talend has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $52.10. The stock has a market cap of $1,414.03, a P/E ratio of -44.56 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Talend had a negative return on equity of 454.15% and a negative net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $41.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.40 million. equities analysts anticipate that Talend will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLND. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talend by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Talend by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Talend by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,016,000 after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Talend by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 28,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Talend by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 451,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,929,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares in the last quarter. 59.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Talend

Talend SA provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

