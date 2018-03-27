Tallgrass Energy Partners (TEP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners LP (NYSE:TEP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,912,291 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 261% from the previous session’s volume of 529,713 shares.The stock last traded at $37.60 and had previously closed at $35.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup raised Tallgrass Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $44.00 price objective on Tallgrass Energy Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tallgrass Energy Partners from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Tallgrass Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2,578.83, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Tallgrass Energy Partners (NYSE:TEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Tallgrass Energy Partners had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 66.17%. The company had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Tallgrass Energy Partners LP will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Tallgrass Energy Partners by 2.7% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,522,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $360,268,000 after buying an additional 195,068 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 465,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,331,000 after purchasing an additional 137,774 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 871,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,081,000 after purchasing an additional 130,240 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,410,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,693,000 after purchasing an additional 116,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 472,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,666,000 after purchasing an additional 109,445 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tallgrass Energy Partners Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets in North America. The Company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Transportation & Logistics, Natural Gas Transportation & Logistics and Processing & Logistics. The Crude Oil Transportation & Logistics segment includes the ownership and operation of a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) crude oil pipeline system, and crude oil storage and terminaling facilities.

