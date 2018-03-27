Tamarack-Valley-Energy (TVE) PT Lowered to C$3.75

Tamarack-Valley-Energy (CVE:TVE) had its price target cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Laurentian set a C$5.50 target price on Tamarack-Valley-Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. GMP Securities raised their price objective on Tamarack-Valley-Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tamarack-Valley-Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Tamarack-Valley-Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.23.

Tamarack-Valley-Energy has a one year low of C$2.11 and a one year high of C$7.85.

In other news, insider Gmt Capital Corp purchased 14,300 shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,033.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 24,300 shares of company stock valued at $60,033.

Tamarack-Valley-Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (Tamarack) is a Canada-based oil and natural gas company. The Company has working interests in petroleum and natural gas properties in the Alder Flats area. Tamarack has interests in over 220 sections of land in the Wilson Creek and Alder Flats area of Alberta. The Company operates a range of oil batteries, which have capacities of approximately 3,800 barrels per day (bbl/d) capacity and approximately 1,000 bbl/d; an approximately 30 million cubic feet per day (mmcf/d) gas plant, and an approximately six mmcf/d gas plant.

