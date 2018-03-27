Tao (XTO) Trading 33.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Tao (CURRENCY:XTO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Tao coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00004697 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Tao has traded 33.8% lower against the dollar. Tao has a total market capitalization of $12.23 million and approximately $4,674.00 worth of Tao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00044545 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001742 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007174 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000116 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Tao Profile

Tao (CURRENCY:XTO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2016. Tao’s total supply is 32,848,248 coins. Tao’s official website is tao.network. Tao’s official Twitter account is @taoblockchain.

Tao Coin Trading

Tao can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is not currently possible to buy Tao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tao must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

