AirBoss of America (BOS) PT Raised to C$14.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Friday, March 16th. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of AirBoss of America stock opened at C$12.69 on Friday. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of C$9.96 and a 52-week high of C$13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $255.10, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of -0.32.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$94.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.21 million. AirBoss of America had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 3.90%.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp. is engaged in the manufacture of rubber-based products for resource, military, automotive and industrial markets. It operates in three segments: Rubber Compounding, Engineered Products and Automotive. The Company, through its AirBoss Rubber Compounding division, is engaged in custom rubber compounding, supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber products, military, automotive, conveyor belting, and other products, mainly in North America.

