TE Connectivity (TEL) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.24

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TEL shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Cross Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

Shares of TEL stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,869,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,734. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $71.93 and a 52 week high of $108.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $34,010.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 46.24%.

In related news, insider Terrence R. Curtin sold 142,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.24, for a total transaction of $14,848,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,874,893.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas J. Lynch sold 76,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total value of $7,217,672.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,689 shares in the company, valued at $24,129,235.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 428,934 shares of company stock worth $43,693,283. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. is a technology company. The Company designs and manufactures connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers connectivity and sensor technologies.

