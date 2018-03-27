Greg Strakosch Sells 50,000 Shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Stock

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) insider Greg Strakosch sold 50,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $946,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 895,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,952,212.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Greg Strakosch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TechTarget alerts:

On Monday, February 12th, Greg Strakosch sold 35,000 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $561,400.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Greg Strakosch sold 5,000 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00.

On Thursday, January 11th, Greg Strakosch sold 30,000 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $418,500.00.

TTGT stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,037. The firm has a market cap of $526.86, a PE ratio of 81.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.44. TechTarget Inc has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. TechTarget had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. TechTarget’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that TechTarget Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 97,731 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 22,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/techtarget-inc-ttgt-insider-sells-946500-00-in-stock-updated.html.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides online content that helps buyers and sellers of corporate information technology (IT) products and services. The Company’s offerings enable IT vendors to identify, reach and influence corporate IT decision makers researching specific IT purchases through customized marketing programs that include data analytics-driven intelligence solutions, demand generation and brand advertising.

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.