Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Director George Babich, Jr. Sells 2,500 Shares

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Director George Babich, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $636,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,336.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TFX stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $257.65. 373,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,761. The stock has a market cap of $11,391.16, a P/E ratio of 78.79, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $191.04 and a 12 month high of $288.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.17 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.59%.

TFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Leerink Swann dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $321.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,332 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

