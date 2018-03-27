Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) to Hold

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of Telenor ASA stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $33,692.72, a PE ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 9.74%. sell-side analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA is a telecommunication company. The Company’s segments include Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Hungary, Bulgaria, Montenegro & Serbia, dtac-Thailand, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, Myanmar, Broadcast and Other units. The Company’s main products and services are mobile communication, fixed line communication and broadcasting activities.

