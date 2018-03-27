Telit Communications Plc (LON:TCM) shares traded down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 140 ($1.93) and last traded at GBX 145 ($2.00). 4,694,979 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 958% from the average session volume of 443,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145 ($2.00).

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.28) target price on shares of Telit Communications in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Telit Communications from GBX 180 ($2.49) to GBX 170 ($2.35) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Get Telit Communications alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $209.83 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,900.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/telit-communications-tcm-stock-price-down-0.html.

About Telit Communications

Telit Communications PLC (Telit) is a United Kingdom-based enabler of machine-to-machine (M2M) communications providing cellular, short range and positioning modules via its brand Telit Wireless Solutions. The Company develops and markets cellular, global navigation satellite system (GNSS), short-to-long range wireless modules plus mobile connectivity services and application enablement platform to onboard edge devices to the Internet of Things (IoT).

Receive News & Ratings for Telit Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telit Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.