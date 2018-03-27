Terex (TEX) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Terex (NYSE:TEX) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Terex earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.0445089509356 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

TEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Terex from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2,903.85, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.76. Terex has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $50.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.18 million. Terex had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 8.80%. equities research analysts forecast that Terex will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $325.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

In other news, insider Steve Filipov sold 8,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $388,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Fearon sold 30,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $1,196,480.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,526,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,044 shares of company stock valued at $44,621 and sold 49,411 shares valued at $2,090,346. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

