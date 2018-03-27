Ternium (NYSE:TX) Cut to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, March 17th.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank set a $43.00 target price on shares of Ternium and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ternium from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Santander raised shares of Ternium from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ternium from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ternium currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX) opened at $32.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6,359.04, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.10. Ternium has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $39.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). Ternium had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Ternium’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Ternium will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $0.90. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Compass Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,996,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 8,753 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 145,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after buying an additional 47,280 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 18.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ternium

Ternium SA manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay, Colombia, the United States, Central America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, such as slabs, billets and round bars, hot-rolled coils and sheets, bars and stirrups, wire rods, cold-rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets, pre-painted sheets, steel pipes and tubular products, beams, roll formed products, and other products.

