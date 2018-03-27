Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $4.30 million and $6,256.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00002405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Trade Satoshi, CoinsMarkets and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,966.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $899.84 or 0.11339100 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00021571 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00157097 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.37 or 0.01868190 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00018626 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00020239 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002948 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003575 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008080 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,508,424 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinsMarkets, CoinExchange, C-CEX, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

