KeyCorp Reiterates Hold Rating for Tesla (TSLA)

KeyCorp restated their hold rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report report published on Monday, March 19th.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Vetr cut shares of Tesla from a sell rating to a strong sell rating and set a $283.06 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Global Equities Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tesla from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS upped their price target on shares of Tesla to $365.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $322.64.

Tesla stock traded down $8.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $296.01. 2,831,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,787,439. Tesla has a 52-week low of $275.00 and a 52-week high of $389.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $50,936.11, a PE ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 33.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post -15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Douglas Field sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.87, for a total value of $334,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,128 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 4,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,244,135.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,719 shares of company stock worth $2,827,816. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Tesla by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,660 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Tesla by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 22,819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 895 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Tesla by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,674 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $22,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc, formerly Tesla Motors, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures and sells fully electric vehicles, and energy storage systems, as well as installs, operates and maintains solar and energy storage products. The Company operates through two segments: Automotive, and Energy generation and storage.

