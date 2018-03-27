Tetra Tech (TTEK) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ: TTEK) is one of 32 public companies in the “POLLUTION CNTRL” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Tetra Tech to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tetra Tech and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetra Tech 0 2 4 0 2.67 Tetra Tech Competitors 60 277 360 9 2.45

Tetra Tech currently has a consensus target price of $55.67, indicating a potential upside of 13.95%. As a group, “POLLUTION CNTRL” companies have a potential upside of 24.98%. Given Tetra Tech’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tetra Tech has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Tetra Tech and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetra Tech 4.83% 14.26% 7.03% Tetra Tech Competitors -7.94% -10.02% -0.62%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.3% of Tetra Tech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.8% of shares of all “POLLUTION CNTRL” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Tetra Tech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “POLLUTION CNTRL” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Tetra Tech pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Tetra Tech pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “POLLUTION CNTRL” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 54.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tetra Tech and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tetra Tech $2.75 billion $117.87 million 20.44 Tetra Tech Competitors $412.89 million $17.94 million 24.30

Tetra Tech has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Tetra Tech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Tetra Tech has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Tetra Tech’s peers have a beta of 1.75, suggesting that their average share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tetra Tech beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc. is a provider of consulting, engineering, program management, construction management, and technical services. The Company’s segments include Water, Environment and Infrastructure (WEI), Resource Management and Energy (RME), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The WEI segment provides consulting and engineering services. The RME segment provides consulting and engineering services across the world for a range of resource management and energy needs. The Company includes wind-down of its non-core construction activities in the RCM segment. Its solutions span the entire life cycle of consulting and engineering projects and include applied science, research and technology, engineering, design, construction management, operations and maintenance, and information technology. It provides its services to a diverse base of international, the United States commercial, the United Sates federal clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.