Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 44.559662355862 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday. Vetr downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.71 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.51.

Shares of TEVA stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $16.68. The stock had a trading volume of 8,861,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,604,051. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $17,195.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 72.66%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Mark Sabag sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $99,384.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,094.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,734 shares of company stock worth $204,795 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/teva-pharmaceutical-industries-teva-getting-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-accern-reports-updated.html.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and marketing generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines. The Company operates through two segments: Generic medicines and Specialty medicines. The Company develops, manufactures and sells generic medicines in a range of dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments and creams.

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.