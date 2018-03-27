Textainer Group (TGH) vs. CAI International (CAI) Head to Head Review

Textainer Group (NYSE: TGH) and CAI International (NYSE:CAI) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Textainer Group and CAI International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Textainer Group 3.95% 1.95% 0.55% CAI International 20.68% 11.21% 2.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Textainer Group and CAI International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Textainer Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 CAI International 0 1 4 0 2.80

Textainer Group presently has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.52%. CAI International has a consensus target price of $35.25, suggesting a potential upside of 69.63%. Given CAI International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CAI International is more favorable than Textainer Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Textainer Group and CAI International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Textainer Group $490.85 million 2.03 $19.36 million $0.34 51.38 CAI International $348.39 million 1.22 $72.06 million $3.63 5.72

CAI International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Textainer Group. CAI International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Textainer Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.0% of Textainer Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of CAI International shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of CAI International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Textainer Group has a beta of 2.55, indicating that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAI International has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CAI International beats Textainer Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company is involved in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers. The Company operates in three segments: Container Ownership, which owns containers; Container Management, which manages containers on behalf of affiliated and unaffiliated container investors, and provides acquisition, management and disposal services, and total managed containers, and Container Resale, which sells containers from its fleet when they reach the end of their useful lives in marine service, and also purchases and leases or resells containers from shipping line customers, container traders and other sellers of containers. The Company is a lessor of intermodal containers based on fleet size. The Company is also a seller of used containers. The Company’s subsidiaries include Textainer Equipment Management Limited (TEML) and Textainer Limited (TL).

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc. is a transportation finance and logistics company. The Company purchases equipment, primarily intermodal shipping containers and railcars, which it leases to its customers, and also manages equipment for third-party investors. The Company operates through three segments: container leasing, rail leasing and logistics. In operating the Company’s fleet, it leases, re-leases and disposes equipment and contracts for the repair, repositioning and storage of equipment. The Company also provides domestic and international logistics services. The Company leases its container equipment to lessees under long-term leases, short-term leases and finance leases. The Company’s long-term leases have terms of one year or more and specify the number of containers to be leased, the pick-up and drop-off locations.

