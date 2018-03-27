The Stars Group (TSG) Debt Trading 1.1% Higher

An issue of The Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) debt rose 1.1% against its face value during trading on Tuesday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 5.25% coupon and will mature on November 15, 2023. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $101.25 and were trading at $101.03 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets often anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Stars Group in a report on Thursday, March 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

TSG stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.05. 293,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $3,884.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.86. The Stars Group has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $29.80.

The Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $360.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.46 million. The Stars Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The Stars Group’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that The Stars Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Stars Group by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,178 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Stars Group by 429.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 539,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after acquiring an additional 437,300 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of The Stars Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 946,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of The Stars Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of The Stars Group by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,015,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,250,000 after acquiring an additional 855,400 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Stars Group Company Profile

The Stars Group Inc provides technology-based products and services to gaming and interactive entertainment industries in Canada and internationally. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK live poker tour and event brands, The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc in August 2017.

