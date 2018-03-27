The Timken (TKR) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about The Timken (NYSE:TKR) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. The Timken earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 44.7573657666049 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TKR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of The Timken from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Longbow Research upgraded shares of The Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group upgraded shares of The Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

TKR stock opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. The Timken has a 12 month low of $41.78 and a 12 month high of $55.65. The company has a market cap of $3,442.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.23.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The Timken had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that The Timken will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.02%.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $151,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,415.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard G. Kyle sold 3,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $144,146.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes, and related products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, lubrication devices, and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches and brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

