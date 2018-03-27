The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI) Stake Lessened by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 81.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 151,092 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of The Ultimate Software Group worth $7,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group in the fourth quarter worth about $137,283,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 172,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,681,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Ultimate Software Group alerts:

ULTI stock opened at $248.67 on Tuesday. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.59 and a 52-week high of $257.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $7,389.61, a P/E ratio of 518.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.01.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.24. The Ultimate Software Group had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Ultimate Software Group news, Director James A. Fitzpatrick, Jr. sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $967,104.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,145 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,821.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Manne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $1,144,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,873 shares in the company, valued at $14,617,336.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,019 shares of company stock worth $63,840,036 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of The Ultimate Software Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.95.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI) Stake Lessened by Alliancebernstein L.P.” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/the-ultimate-software-group-inc-ulti-stake-lessened-by-alliancebernstein-l-p.html.

The Ultimate Software Group Profile

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc (Ultimate) is a cloud provider of people management solutions, referred to as human capital management (HCM). The Company’s UltiPro product suite (UltiPro) is an engaging solution that has human resources (HR), payroll and benefits management. As of December 31, 2016, UltiPro included global people management, available in 14 languages with more than 35 country-specific localizations.

Receive News & Ratings for The Ultimate Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ultimate Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.