TheStreet Downgrades First Majestic Silver (AG) to D

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AG. Zacks Investment Research cut First Majestic Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price target on First Majestic Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. National Bank Financial cut First Majestic Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut First Majestic Silver from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Shares of First Majestic Silver (AG) opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1,054.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 0.32.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $61.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 19th that permits the company to buyback 8,290,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the mining company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AG. ING Groep NV increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 60.1% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 26,420 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 513.6% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,109,456 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,678 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 191.9% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 53,198 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 34,975 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the third quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 176.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,709 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 31,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.46% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. is a mining company. The Company is focused on silver production in Mexico and it is pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company operates through eight segments, six of which are located in Mexico; one retail market segment in Canada, and one metal trading segment in Europe.

