TheStreet Lowers Entravision Communication (EVC) to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EVC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entravision Communication from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Noble Financial downgraded Entravision Communication from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Entravision Communication from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) opened at $4.60 on Friday. Entravision Communication has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $391.51, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Entravision Communication had a net margin of 32.89% and a return on equity of 66.33%. The firm had revenue of $73.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Entravision Communication will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Entravision Communication’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Entravision Communication by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,076,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,809 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Entravision Communication by 373.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,972,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,499 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Entravision Communication by 399.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 959,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 767,414 shares during the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new position in Entravision Communication during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,482,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Entravision Communication by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,585,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,488,000 after purchasing an additional 725,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communication Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation is a media company. The Company reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States and certain border markets of Mexico across media channels and advertising platforms. The Company operates through three segments: television broadcasting, radio broadcasting and digital media.

