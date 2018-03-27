TheStreet Downgrades Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) to D+

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 16th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gran Tierra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd.

Gran Tierra Energy stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,623,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,438. Gran Tierra Energy has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.26, a PE ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 0.68.

Gran Tierra Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback 500% of outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Rodger Derrick Trimble acquired 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $38,608.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brooke N. Wade purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $384,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,056. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 173,080 shares of company stock worth $442,544.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTE. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 19.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,913,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 307,247 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 51.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 701,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 238,026 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,290,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after purchasing an additional 420,776 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,738,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 55,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 87,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 21,350 shares during the last quarter.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc is an energy company engaged in oil and gas acquisition, exploration, development and production. The Company focuses on onshore oil and gas properties in Colombia, and also own rights to oil and gas properties in Brazil and Peru. Its segments are Colombia, Peru and Brazil based on geographic organization.

