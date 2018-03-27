Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (NASDAQ:AVGO) CFO Sells $1,162,943.67 in Stock

Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (NASDAQ:AVGO) CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 4,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.23, for a total value of $1,162,943.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas H. Krause also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. alerts:

On Friday, March 16th, Thomas H. Krause sold 2,265 shares of Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.86, for a total value of $581,787.90.

On Wednesday, March 14th, Thomas H. Krause sold 3,171 shares of Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.81, for a total value of $823,857.51.

AVGO stock traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $244.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,365,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,106,173. Avago Technologies General IP has a 52-week low of $208.44 and a 52-week high of $285.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market cap of $99,599.15, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.71. Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Avago Technologies General IP will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte.’s payout ratio is presently 38.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,112,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Vetr lowered Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.34 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $332.00 target price on shares of Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. in a research note on Friday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. in a research note on Monday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.39.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (NASDAQ:AVGO) CFO Sells $1,162,943.67 in Stock” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/thomas-h-krause-sells-4629-shares-of-avago-technologies-general-ip-singapore-pte-ltd-avgo-stock-updated.html.

Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. Company Profile

Broadcom Limited is a designer, developer and global supplier of a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS)-based devices and analog III-V based products. The Company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.