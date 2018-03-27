Thomson Reuters (TRI) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.14

Press coverage about Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Thomson Reuters earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the business services provider an impact score of 44.5699604194827 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of TRI stock traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $38.53. 1,198,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,985. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $38.42 and a one year high of $48.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $27,687.48, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity set a $44.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp (Thomson Reuters) is a Canada-based provider of news and information for professional markets. The Company is organized in three business units: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. The Financial & Risk unit is a provider of critical news, information and analytics, enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial and corporate professionals.

