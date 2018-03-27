Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Boosts Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in AFLAC were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,797,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,176,743,000 after acquiring an additional 813,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,242,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,660,000 after acquiring an additional 134,622 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,828,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,031,000 after acquiring an additional 265,633 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,631,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,601,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,135,000 after acquiring an additional 103,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $45.88. The firm has a market cap of $33,785.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.89%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AFL shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of AFLAC from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of AFLAC to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS started coverage on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.73.

In related news, COO Masatoshi Koide sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider June P. Howard sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $239,193.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,131 shares of company stock worth $3,581,918 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated is a business holding company. The Company is involved in supplemental health and life insurance, which is marketed and administered through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus (Aflac). The Company’s insurance business consists of two segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S.

