Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Decreases Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,653,000. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Cornerstone Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,571,000. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 40,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 13,265 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,831. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $76.07 and a 52-week high of $90.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be issued a $0.6084 dividend. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 26th.

